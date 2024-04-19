Abe Cohen Leads R.I. Business Development for Marquis Health Consulting Services

Marquis Health Consulting Services has appointed Abe Cohen as Vice President of Business Development for Rhode Island. Cohen has more than a decade of experience in the long-term care industry, including administrative roles in skilled nursing facilities. He has developed relationships with health care providers to further enhance the continuum of patient care. Cohen will lead business development initiatives for seven skilled nursing facilities in Rhode Island supported by Marquis Health Consulting Services, including Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini in North Kingstown, Elmhurst Rehab in Providence, Heritage Hills Rehab in Smithfield, Lincolnwood Rehab in N. Providence, Morgan Rehab in Johnston, Riverview Rehab in Coventry and Westerly Rehab in Westerly.