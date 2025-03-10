ACLU settles data breach lawsuit against RIPTA, UnitedHealthcare

Updated at 12:22 p.m.

By
-
A SETTLEMENT has been reached between the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc., the R.I. Public Transit Authority and UnitedHealthcare of New England in the ongoing class-action legal battle over a data breach in 2021. / PBN FILE PHOTO / ELIZABETH GRAHAM

PROVIDENCE – A settlement has been reached between the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc., the R.I. Public Transit Authority and UnitedHealthcare of New England in the ongoing class-action legal battle over a data breach in 2021. Additionally, ACLU cooperating attorney Peter Wasylyk filed a proposed settlement, which will be heard in R.I. Superior

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display