Acushnet sees Q3 profit jump to $64M

FAIRHAVEN – Acushnet Holdings Corp. earned a profit of $64 million in the third quarter, or 84 cents per diluted share, an increase from $30 million one year prior, or 40 cents per diluted share.

Revenue totaled $482.9 million, a 15.8% increase year over year.

“I am pleased to report that the positive momentum we saw in June and July for the game of golf and Acushnet products continued throughout the third quarter. Our team remained focused on meeting and exceeding the needs of our trade partners and golfers around the world, all while operating under new safety and social distancing protocols. Our strong third quarter results reflect this focus and commitment,” stated David Maher, Acushnet’s CEO and president.

Sales of Titleist golf balls totaled $170.1 million, a 40.7% increase year over year.

Sales of Titleist golf clubs totaled $120.8 million, a 6% decline year over year.

Titleist golf gear sales totaled $44.3 million, a 9.7% increase year over year.

FootJoy golf wear sales totaled $116 million, a 13.2% rise year over year.

“An important part of golf’s story in 2020 has been the incredible effort and leadership we have seen from the game’s caretakers – PGA professionals and course operators who have done great work to position the sport as a safe, welcoming and fun recreational activity,” said Maher. “Every golfer has benefited in some way from their hard work and commitment to the game.”

