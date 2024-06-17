Adam LaFlamme Appointed Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at AIPSO

AIPSO President and CEO Chuck Kwolek announced the appointment of Adam LaFlamme to Vice President and Chief Technology Officer effective Jun 10, 2024. LaFlamme will lead initiatives to enhance technology and streamline software engineering strategies. He brings 25 years of experience in software engineering and technology leadership, strategy, and transformation to the position. He previously served as the Head of Software Engineering for Middle and Large Commercial Market IT at The Hartford, and led product development, enterprise architecture, and digital platform initiatives as Vice President of Development at Insurity. He holds a BS in Computer Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.