After lull, cost of coverage for cars could rise again

When the pandemic struck Rhode Island in 2020, and a stay-at-home order was issued, the highways and byways around the state and country became desolate, leading to auto insurance companies doling out rebates, refunds and credits to drivers who weren’t on the road as much. Now, heading into 2022, mileage is returning to pre-pandemic levels…