After plans for closure, Garland pen company hangs on amid pandemic

COVENTRY – In October, Garland Writing Instruments owner Rick Becker said that the pandemic was forcing him to close his doors, as economic pressures slowed promotional work and the cancellation of trade shows hurt the company’s orders.

On Wednesday, Becker told WPRO-AM 630 that the company is still in business, bolstered by an uptick in business, as well as government support.

After the announcement that the company was closing in October, “The phones started ringing off the hook” with people trying to get their last order in before the company closed, Becker said. Soon enough, the company had enough orders on the books to stay open. “We just decided that if we reorganize, we can keep things going longer,” Becker added.

In addition, the company secured Restore Rhode Island grants and Paycheck Protection Program funds in the second round of the program.

- Advertisement -

Garland started out in 1927, originally as a pencil manufacturer. It evolved into a three-generation family business, switching from pencils to pens after they grew in popularity in the 1940s.

Becker purchased the company in May 2013 from Louise Lanoie, whose grandfather founded the business.

Becker said that the long-term goal was to sell the company to someone who can expand the company and keep it in business.

Becker told WPRO that the company had to let go one employee, and other employees have since left the company since October. Becker said that they have not hired people to replace the workers that left.