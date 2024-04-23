AG approves The Public’s Radio, R.I. PBS merger

Updated at 5:38 p.m. on April 23, 2024

By
-
R.I. ATTORNEY GENERAL Peter F. Neronha on Tuesday approved a proposed merger between The Public's Radio and Rhode Island PBS.

PROVIDENCE – The state’s two public media stations have crossed their last legal hurdle in a proposed merger agreement, with R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Tuesday approving the consolidation. Rhode Island PBS and Rhode Island Public Radio, known as The Public’s Radio, submitted their merger application last November and went through a monthslong

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR