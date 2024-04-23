AG approves The Public’s Radio, R.I. PBS merger

PROVIDENCE – The state's two public media stations have crossed their last legal hurdle in a proposed merger agreement, with R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Tuesday approving the consolidation. Rhode Island PBS and Rhode Island Public Radio, known as The Public's Radio, submitted their merger application last November and went through a monthslong approval process intended to evaluate the transaction's public impact. "Public media contributes uniquely and substantially to the quality of life in Rhode Island, and its ongoing vitality is critical," Neronha said in a statement. "For many Rhode Islanders, PBS and The Public’s Radio have been important local sources of media and as a new combined entity, they will be able to sustain the value they contribute to our state." In the decision, Neronha cites the merger's compliance with The Public Radio Conversions Act, a law established in 2004 "to protect Rhode Islanders' access to high quality public radio programming." The merger with RIPBS, Neronha determined, will bolster the financial health of The Public's Radio's while supporting its mission. "The acquisition of [The Public's Radio] by a commercial entity would threaten the charitable mission of public radio in Rhode Island more severely than a merger with a nonprofit with a closely related purpose, mission, and structure," the decision states. Additionally, it continues, "[The Public's Radio's] financial position led it to determine a merger with RIPBS was the best option to preserve public radio in Rhode Island. ... TPR's merger with an established nonprofit is likely to constitute a community benefit." The ruling also recognizes that local media, and public radio stations throughout the nation, frequently face threats to their financial stability and staffing capabilities. Locally, Neronha notes media giant Gannett Co.'s 2014 purchase of The Providence Journal, calling the corporation's presence "devastating to local media in Rhode Island." Neronha initially deemed the merger application incomplete in December, but in February declared it complete after the media organizations supplied requested information. A public hearing and comment period took place shortly afterward. The R.I. Office of the Attorney General had until Aug. 5 to issue an approval. The Federal Communications Commission approved the application in January. Leaders from the two organizations celebrated the approved merger on Tuesday. In a statement, Elizabeth Delude-Dix, chair of The Public's Radio board of directors, called the approval "an exciting milestone in what has been a thoughtful and truly collaborative process." She added, "The Public’s Radio and Rhode Island PBS have long provided honest journalism, robust educational programming, and engaging and entertaining content to Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Our impact will be increased and our audience expanded as we take these next exciting steps forward.” Dave Laverty, chair of the R.I. PBS Foundation board of directors, said, “Fueled by our shared vision for a more vibrant public media for the region, our focus over the past year has been securing regulatory approval and illustrating for our viewers and listeners that we have the power to be even stronger together. Now, we turn to the important work of bringing our talented teams together and engaging the community to help imagine and co-create a unified public media organization for the future," The organizations will now operate through "a newly created joint board," they said in a shared statement, and will work with staff to launch a community engagement process later this year. (UPDATE adds the final six paragraphs with comments from Elizabeth Delude-Dix of the The Public's Radio and Dave Laverty of the R.I. PBS Foundation.) Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.