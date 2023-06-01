AG Neronha, department of health halt CharterCARE sale

PROVIDENCE – A proposed purchase of CharterCARE Health Partners by Atlanta-based The Centurion Foundation was halted by R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and the R.I. Department of Health on Thursday.

Under the proposal, Centurion would purchase the assets and operations of CharterCARE’s seven Rhode Island medical centers from Prospect Medical Holdings Inc.

The health care organizations on May 26 submitted a joint Hospital Conversion Act Application to RIDOH and the R.I. Office of Attorney General, as well as a Change in Effective Control Applications to RIDOH. The health systems had also signed an asset and purchase agreement last year.

But on Thursday, Neronha’s office announced that he and RIDOH had deemed the applications incomplete.

“The materials do not respond to the most recent, publicly available application form and do not include responses to transaction-specific questions,” Neronha’s office wrote in a statement.

The two health systems still have an opportunity to complete and resubmit the application for review, Nerohna’s office notes.

Propsect, CharterCARE and Centurion did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The agreement would have severed CharterCARE’s ties with the for-profit, Los Angeles-headquartered Prospect and established the Rhode Island health system as a nonprofit under Centurion.

CharterCARE includes Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence; Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence; Blackstone Valley Surgicare in Johnston; CharterCARE Medical Associates in Providence; Home Health Services in Providence; Roger Williams Cancer Center in Providence; Southern New England Rehabilitation Center in North Providence; and St. Joseph Health and Dental Center in Providence.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.