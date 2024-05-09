Agencies to get $26.9M for public housing

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – Public housing projects across the state will benefit from $26.9 million in federal funding awarded to 24 local housing authorities, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Thursday. The funding administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Public Housing Capital Fund will help local communities preserve, develop, finance and modernize

“Public housing offers an affordable housing options for many low-income families,” Reed said. “This new federal funding will improve housing conditions for vulnerable residents and help increase the supply of and quality of affordable housing. It will help local housing agencies improve the condition of their buildings, preserve affordable housing and help us build stronger neighborhoods and communities.”

Local agencies can use the funding for a broad array of improvements that may include redesigning, reconstructing and reconfiguring public housing sites and buildings; addressing safety-code compliance; replacing obsolete utility systems and dwelling equipment; and investing in resident programs that help improve economic empowerment.

Public Housing Agencies receiving funding are: