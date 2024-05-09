Agencies to get $26.9M for public housing

By
-
A TOTAL OF $26.9 million in federal funding has been awarded to 24 local housing authorities to support the development, financing and modernization of public housing projects and for management improvements. 

PROVIDENCE – Public housing projects across the state will benefit from $26.9 million in federal funding awarded to 24 local housing authorities, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Thursday.  The funding administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development  through the Public Housing Capital Fund will help local communities preserve, develop, finance and modernize

