Agreement reached with BVCHC unionized caregivers, strike averted

PROVIDENCE – Unionized workers at Blackstone Valley Community Health Care called off a three-day strike they planned to start on Wednesday after reaching a last-minute contract agreement.

Caregivers from three BVCHC locations who are members of SEIU 1199NE, 1000 Broad St. in Central Falls, and 39 East Ave. and 210 Main St. in Pawtucket, had planned the strike to protest unfair wages and demand a new, fair contract, after months of negotiations had led to no progress. But before the strike could begin on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the union said it had been called off. It is unclear what the new agreement looks like, as details have not been released.

“We worked throughout the pandemic, many of us got sick, and feel like we deserve appreciation,” said Fabienne Edouard, administrative medical assistant and negotiating committee member on Tuesday. “We are asking for fair wages and respect.”

Unionized workers had voted 99% in favor of the strike and about 70 caregivers were expected to participate. Edouard, who has worked at BVCHC for seven years, said striking felt like a “necessary” decision to encourage management to listen to the caregivers’ demands.

The contract expired in February 2022 and caregivers have been trying to reach a new agreement since December, but all negotiations had been fruitless so far.

Union representatives said BVCHC was refusing to raise wages to match the rising cost of living despite the recent influx of money community health centers received in the state budget. Edouard said the low wages are causing more and more workers to leave for better paying jobs and are deterring potential caregivers from accepting jobs at the center.

Currently, the majority of the staff earns less than $20/hour, while BVCHC Executive Director Raymond Lavoie receives an annual salary of $211,000 and 11 other top-level executives make at least $100,000 a year.

Lavoie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During the pandemic, caregivers were on the frontline providing care to patients and administering vaccines. Despite the numerous risks that came with working in healthcare in the last two years, caregivers at BVCHC said they did not receive any hazard pay.

In addition to higher wages, caregivers were demanding fair time off, including Juneteenth. Management currently asks the staff to use personal days as snow days.

Workers at BVCHC’s other three locations, 1145 Main St. in Pawtucket and 9 Chestnut St. and 24 Summer St., in Central Falls, aren’t unionized.

(Update: Locations of BVCHC facilities that has unionized workers added in 2nd paragraph.)