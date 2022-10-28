AI put to the test during cardiac procedures in R.I.

MACHINE ­AIDED: Dr. Daniel Philbin, a cardiac electrophysiologist and director of the arrhythmia service at the Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute, in the operating room with Volta Medical Inc.’s VX1 monitor that assists in ablation ­surgeries.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
A new artificial intelligence technology is helping physicians perform ablations – minimally invasive surgeries used to treat certain heart conditions – more efficiently, and only 11 U.S. hospitals are using it. One of them is in Rhode Island. Rhode Island Hospital became the first hospital in New England to use Volta Medical Inc.’s VX1 artificial…

