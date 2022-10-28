AI put to the test during cardiac procedures in R.I.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

A new artificial intelligence technology is helping physicians perform ablations – minimally invasive surgeries used to treat certain heart conditions – more efficiently, and only 11 U.S. hospitals are using it. One of them is in Rhode Island. Rhode Island Hospital became the first hospital in New England to use Volta Medical Inc.’s VX1 artificial…