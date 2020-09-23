Albuquerque named Tech Collective Board Member of the Year for 2019

PROVIDENCE – Tech Collective has named Jason Albuquerque as its 2019 Board Member of the Year.

Albuquerque is chief information officer and chief security officer at Carousel Industries North America Inc., an information technology integration, managed services and cloud-solution provider based in Exeter. A member of the Tech Collective board for two years, he helped create Tech Collective’s Cybersecurity Steering Committee and served as its chair.

“In addition to shaping all cybersecurity programming, this steering committee has helped the Tech Collective define our role as Rhode Island’s technical authority,” Tech Collective said in a statement. “By creating cybersecurity programming for technical leaders, practitioners and small businesses that don’t have on-staff technology professionals, the Tech Collective has developed a model to support our members and the greater Rhode Island community.”

Albuquerque is also active in the group’s CIO/CISO Forum and on U.S. Rep. James R. Langevin’s Security Advisory Board, as well as contributing to Security Weekly, according to the announcement. Tech Collective also credits Albuquerque as being influential in the organization’s Rhode to Resilience and Certified Ethical Hacker Training programs.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.