Albuquerque named to Security magazine’s Top Cybersecurity Leaders

EXETER – Jason Albuquerque, chief information officer and chief security officer for Carousel Industries of North America Inc. in Exeter, was named to Security magazine’s 2021 Top Cybersecurity Leaders program.
The list honors those found to have made significant contributions in the cybersecurity industry. Twelve leaders, nominated by colleagues and associates for their industry achievements, were selected. Albuquerque was the only Rhode Islander among the honorees.
According to Carousel, as the company’s first chief security officer, Albuquerque designed and implemented the company’s first enterprise information security and governance, risk and compliance program, building a team that now supports 27 offices, 1,300 employees and 6,000 clients worldwide.
A member of the Rhode Island Joint Cyber Task Force run by the R.I. State Police, Albuquerque sits on Rep. James R. Langevin’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, Rhode Island Tech Collective board of directors and Tech Collective’s Cyber Security Advisory Committee. He is also on the board of the Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America, serves as co-host of the Business Security Weekly podcast and is a member of InfraGard – a partnership between businesses and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Nominations open in September and close in December for Security magazine’s 2022 Top Cybersecurity Leaders program. More information is available here.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
