Alessandra J. Sax, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Alessandra J. Sax, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Sax held a chief fellow position in Musculoskeletal Radiology, as well as completed a Diagnostic Radiology residency and mini-fellowship in Emergency Radiology, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. She completed her transitional year internship at Newton Wellesley Hospital in Newton, MA. Dr. Sax holds both a BS in Neuroscience, cum laude, and a BA in Studio Arts from Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, an MS in Biomedical Science from Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, and earned her MD at Boston University School of Medicine. Her memberships include the American College of Radiology and the Radiology Society of North America. Dr. Sax currently resides in Providence, RI.