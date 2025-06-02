Alge named new Fogarty Center CEO as longtime leader Reiss retires

BARRINGTON – After 35 years of leading The Fogarty Center, a nonprofit offering services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, David C. Reiss said he is “hanging up my spurs” and handing the reins over to the organization’s chief operating officer.
In an email to Providence Business News on Monday, Reiss announced he is retiring as CEO of The Fogarty Center on July 1. That same day, Heather Alge, who has been the nonprofit’s chief operating officer for the last three years, will become The Fogarty Center’s new chief executive.
“Heather has a wonderful skill set and vision of the future. She is clearly the right person at the right time,” Reiss said. “I leave knowing the Fogarty family will be in excellent hands. My place in history will be looked upon as just one steppingstone toward the greater good.”
Reiss said Alge rose through the ranks as a direct service professional with the Frank Olean Center Inc. in Westerly, then worked in the Ocean State Community Resources’ children’s program before it merged with The Fogarty Center in 2017. Her role as Fogarty Center’s chief operating officer was part of Reiss’ “succession plan,” he said.
[caption id="attachment_496519" align="alignright" width="297"]
HEATHER ALGE, who has been The Fogarty Center's chief operating officer the last three years, has been named the organization's new CEO. / COURTESY THE FOGARTY CENTER[/caption]
As chief operating officer, Alge said she brought together siloed departments, created a position for a community liaison and advocated at the state level for rate reform and increased funding for the organization.
Now, as Fogarty Center’s new CEO, she says she will shift her focus to long-term planning and developing an organizational strategy to move the nonprofit forward.
“I can say confidently that every administrative role I've held in this field is strengthened by my past experience providing direct care,” Alge said in a statement to PBN on Monday. “Direct care is ever evolving, as it should be, but the underlying philosophy will always remain the same: the person you support is your guiding star, follow it and you can never go wrong.”
Reiss said his career in social services began in 1978 as an institutional attendant inside the Riverfield Building at the Ladd Center, the state’s institution at that time. Twelve years later, Reiss became the Fogarty Center’s CEO.
Along with The Fogarty Center merging with Ocean State Community Resources, Reiss oversaw the organization becoming the largest nonprofit provider for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the state. The organization helps more than 1,400 children, adults and families, according to Fogarty Center’s website.
But Reiss said it is not the size of the agency that has given it that distinction, but rather the quality of services that it provides.
“I am grateful to have had the wonderful opportunity to meet, learn and grow from so many families and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Truly the source of all my passion and commitment,” he said. “Unmistakably the best part of my day.”
(UPDATE includes comments from Heather Alge in paragraphs 5-7.)
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.