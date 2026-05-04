All Rhode Island CVS locations now accepting WIC benefits for infant formula

WOONSOCKET – All Rhode Island CVS Pharmacy locations now accept Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children benefits for infant formula purchases.

With this update, announced on April 30, Rhode Island has become the first state to support WIC at all CVS locations. The Woonsocket-based national pharmacy chain has 56 Ocean State locations.

WIC provides access to nutritious foods, nutritional education, healthcare referrals and breastfeeding support to eligible pregnant individuals, new parents, infants and young children.

“For families relying on WIC, ease of access matters,” said Zach Dennett, vice president of merchandising at CVS Health Corp. “Knowing they can use benefits for infant formula at any CVS Pharmacy in Rhode Island helps remove barriers to nutrition at a critical stage of life and creates a more reliable, supportive experience for families across the state.”

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Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.