Allegra Marketing Print Mail Providence acquires E.G. operation

PROVIDENCE – Allegra Marketing Print Mail Providence has acquired Allegra Marketing Print Mail in East Greenwich and will consolidate operations at the company’s location in the city at 102 Waterman St.

Both businesses were independently owned and operated and part of Alliance Franchise Brands Network.

“Allegra has built a strong reputation in the East Greenwich and Providence communities. Combining our resources further enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive marketing and high-impact printing services to … nonprofits and businesses in the retail, education, financial, health and service industries,” said Bud McCann, owner of Allegra in Providence.

The acquisition will see Allegra Marketing Print Mail Providence’s staff increase from four to six.

“Through the merger, we were able to continue serving both business communities seamlessly with all of their printing needs,” said McCann. “The previous owner will now be able to retire knowing the business and employees are in good hands – a silver lining in what was previously an incredibly stressful year for local business owners and employees alike.”

The company offers marketing consultation and graphic design services to small and midsize businesses in the area, as well as to nonprofits. Allegra offers products such as full-color printing, signs, posters and banners, mailing services, promotional products and print management services, the company said.