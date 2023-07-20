Aloft in downtown Providence deemed best hotel opening of year by Marriott

PROVIDENCE – Aloft Providence Downtown, the 101,000-square-foot hotel that was constructed during the pandemic for $55 million after breaking ground in early 2020, was the recent recipient of an award from Marriott International Inc. as its “Opening Hotel of the Year,” according to the company, which has 31 brands with 8,000 properties in 139 countries.

The red, seven-story structure at 191 Dorrance St., with 175 rooms, an outdoor patio and a rooftop lounge, is owned by CV Properties and Boston Andes Capital LLC and is managed by Marriott International.

The downtown Providence hotel was built by Shawmut Design and Construction and was designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects.

The property was the first hotel to open in the I-195 Redevelopment District, the former highway land that’s been built up for the past 12 years with the oversight of a quasi-public state agency, the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission.

“The prestigious award recognizes one newly opened Aloft hotel each year that demonstrates the highest in areas of leadership, guest satisfaction, financial performance and associate engagement,” according to a statement from Marriott. “The Aloft Providence Downtown achieved 100% of its staff members to complete courses on customer service, safety and brand knowledge.”

Marriott said the hotel management company has engaged with guests by offering a “design hotel experience” with a vibrant social scene, including biweekly live performances at the hotel, along with wellness activities held inside the building.

The company applauded the building’s design team for creating “vibrant spaces” and hotel rooms with a style that “reflects the energy and spirit of new technological developments.”

The property also includes meeting rooms, gathering spaces, a fitness center, a grab-and-go food joint, a lobby bar and a rooftop bar overlooking the Providence skyline, which were each highlighted by Marriott in its award presentation.

As for the exterior of the building, Shawmut Design and Construction said it used a “unique mixture of materials,” including brick on the façade of the north wing and corrugated metal paneling on the south wing.

“These façade materials are accented with punched curtain wall windows and vertical accents,” the Providence-based construction company said.

According to the city’s online property tax evaluation database, the hotel property and 0.76 acres of land it stands have a total value of $15.83 million.

