Alviti defends RIDOT, dismisses concerns over undisbursed federal funds for Washington Bridge project

By
-
R.I. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION Director Peter Alviti Jr. dismissed anxieties over the undisbursed $220 million in federal funds frozen by President Donald Trump for the replacement of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge, pictured, during a joint hearing Thursday between the R.I. House Committee on Oversight and the R.I. Senate Committee on Rules, Government, Ethics & Oversight. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/STEW MILNE

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. on Thursday dismissed anxieties over the undisbursed $220 million in federal funds that had been frozen by President Donald Trump for the Washington Bridge replacement, while defending his agency from ongoing criticisms. “We always have a plan A, B and C on all our projects.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display