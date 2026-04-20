America250 – Enduring Success: Children’s Friend

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CHILDREN'S FRIEND CEO David Caprio with children in a classroom at one of Children's Friends' locations in Providence. /COURTESY CHILDREN'S FRIEND

(Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) PROVIDENCE – For almost 200 years, Children’s Friend has adapted to the times – from housing abandoned

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