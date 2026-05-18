America250-Enduring Success: Starkweather & Shepley

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(Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) EAST PROVIDENCE – When Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. was founded in 1879, Rhode Island’s economy

(Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here .) EAST PROVIDENCE – When Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. was founded in 1879, Rhode Island’s economy still moved heavily by sea. Manufacturers shipped goods across the Atlantic, cargo vessels crowded busy Newport and Providence ports, and protecting those shipments from catastrophe was essential business.

That was the world James Starkweather and George Shepley stepped into when they formed what would become one of the nation’s oldest independent insurance brokerages – a Providence company that, nearly 150 years later, is still operating under its original name and still rooted in Rhode Island.

Today, Starkweather & Shepley has grown into one of the country’s largest privately held insurance firms, with more than $100 million in annual revenue and offices stretching from New England to Florida.

Yet despite decades of consolidation across the insurance industry, the brokerage has remained fiercely independent.

For CEO and Chairman Andrew Fotopulos, that longevity carries a responsibility that extends beyond growth targets or market share.

“You feel the weight of protecting that legacy,” Fotopulos said. "Because you’re not just running a business, you’re carrying something that’s been handed down.”

Founded by Starkweather, a manufacturer by trade, and Shepley, an insurance agent, the company initially specialized in maritime cargo insurance during an era when Rhode Island’s commercial economy depended heavily on overseas trade.

As the business expanded, the brokerage eventually opened offices beyond Providence, including locations in Chicago and even Paris, Fotopulos noted.

“It’s amazing when you think about it,” he said.

The company’s modern structure traces back to 1935, when Starkweather & Shepley bought back its shares and placed them into a trust overseen by trustees charged with safeguarding the company for future generations.

That structure still defines the brokerage today: Trustees eventually retire, but the company itself continues forward, with leadership responsibilities passed from one generation to the next.

“As a trustee, you’re a steward of the legacy,” said Fotopulos, who joined the firm in 2009 after more than two decades working in Boston’s insurance industry. “And that’s not something you take lightly.”

It is also part of what has allowed the brokerage to resist the wave of mergers, acquisitions and private-equity consolidation that has transformed much of the insurance industry in recent decades.

“We’re trying to impress our clients, not the investors,” Fotopulos said.

That philosophy extends well beyond the boardroom, he added. Today, roughly 75% of company profits are reinvested into associates through compensation, bonuses and profit-sharing programs – a model the firm has maintained in some form since the 1950s.

“Everybody’s in it together,” Fotopulos said. “That changes how people show up every day.”

And even when business sees a downturn, Starkweather & Shepley hasn’t turned to layoffs. Instead, it’s invested in employee development, leadership training and internal advancement, building its next generation of executives and trustees from within.

“We have to invest in our associates,” said Fotopulos.

That employee-first culture, he argued, ultimately strengthens client relationships as well – some of which now stretch back generations.

“If you don’t take care of your associates, they’re not going to take care of the clients,” Fotopulos said.

Today, Starkweather & Shepley operates 14 offices across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Florida, while continuing to expand specialized practice groups in industries ranging from marine insurance to financial institutions and coastal property coverage.

Rhode Island’s geography still shapes much of that work, Fotopulos noted, particularly as insurers grapple with increasing coastal risk exposure.

“The risk has never gone away,” he said. "And neither have we."

For a firm with humble roots in Rhode Island’s maritime economy, the scale of what it has become is still hard to fully take in, Fotopulos said.

“If the original founders walked in today, they wouldn’t believe how far it’s come.”