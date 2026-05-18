America250-Enduring Success: Starkweather & Shepley

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STARKWEATHER & Shepley Insurance CEO and Chairman Andrew Fotopulos stands beside portraits of past company trustees, reflecting the brokerage’s nearly 150-year history and longstanding independent ownership structure. /PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) EAST PROVIDENCE – When Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. was founded in 1879, Rhode Island’s economy

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