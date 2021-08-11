American Cord and Webbing product worn in Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

WOONSOCKET – American Cord and Webbing Co. teamed up with Ralph Lauren in manufacturing sustainable webbing for uniforms worn by United States athletes during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on July 23, American Cord said in a statement.

Family-owned and -operated, American Cord and Webbing is based in Woonsocket.

Ralph Lauren is the official outfitter of Team USA.

“Our webbing is made from 100% recyclable materials, and we are proud to play a part in a sustainable world,” American Cord and Webbing said.

More than 1,000 U.S. Olympic athletes were wearing uniforms that included the webbing materials, according to the company.

American Cord and Webbing was founded in 1917. According to its website, it’s the only textile manufacturer of webbing and plastic buckles that is combined with an industrial sewing division.

