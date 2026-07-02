America’s 250th celebration is bigger than one day

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As America approaches 250 years, I find myself asking a simple question: Is this milestone just about the Fourth of July? I do not think it is. The Fourth of July matters. Fireworks, parades, hot dogs, hamburgers, flags, music and the family gatherings are all part of the American rhythm. We have celebrated our independence

As America approaches 250 years, I find myself asking a simple question: Is this milestone just about the Fourth of July?

I do not think it is.

The Fourth of July matters. Fireworks, parades, hot dogs, hamburgers, flags, music and the family gatherings are all part of the American rhythm. We have celebrated our independence every year since the birth of this country, and we should celebrate it loudly and proudly.

However, 250 years is bigger than one day.

To me, America’s 250th should be a full year of thought, gratitude, celebration, and reflection. It should not end when the last firework fades or when the grill cools down. Independence is not something we visit once a year and then put away. It is something we live. It is in our neighborhoods, our streets, our states, our country, and our daily responsibility to carry forward the vision our forefathers saw when they dared to believe a free nation could govern itself.

For the last 15 or 20 years, I have lost track now, I have had my own small tradition. On Memorial Day, I put American flags on every telephone pole along the little private road where we live and they stay up until Veterans Day.

On sunny days, with a blue sky behind them, those flags stand boldly. The colors are bright and the stars and stripes wave with confidence.

On rainy days, they hang heavier. The sky is gray, he road is wet; however, the flags are still there.

That is America to me, a country still standing, still waving, still asking us to remember what freedom costs.

Lately, I have been thinking deeply about that cost.

I think about the people who have worked with me over the years veterans of Iraq and Vietnam. Men and women who served their country and then came home to build families, careers, companies and communities. I think about the people who have lived on my street since 1974, including Vietnam veterans. I think about a college professor of mine who fought in Korea and once gave me his combat helmet. At the time, I knew it mattered. Today, I understand that helmet carried more than history. It carried memory, sacrifice, fear, courage and duty.

Growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, I remember seeing the Vietnam War on the evening news. As an elementary school kid, I did not fully understand the conflict. I only knew the country felt divided, adults seemed worried, and young people from neighborhoods like ours were being sent into something dangerous and far away. It was scary and confusing. It did not make sense to a child.

Now, decades later, many of those young Vietnam veterans are old men. Some are still fighting the aftereffects of that war illness, Agent Orange cancers, trauma and wounds that did not fully show themselves until years later. That is collateral damage carried across a lifetime.

They gave more than service - they gave trust.

They trusted their country and the call. They stepped into the unknown consequences of freedom and independence and many carried that cost long after the uniforms came off.

That truth hit me hard at the funeral of my friend John Regis Kovalcik.

John was a Navy fighter pilot. An Annapolis graduate, a husband, a father, a grandfather and a man who lived with a deep inner calling to serve. His family and friends knew him as much more than his service record, of course. But at his funeral, that part of his life came forward with a power I was not prepared for.

Military honors were held outside the front entrance of the church. I happened to be standing about four steps up, just behind the family, looking down toward the sidewalk. It was not planned. I simply ended up there. But from that spot, I could see everything.

Suddenly, I was taken back almost 25 years.

Years earlier, John had taken a group of friends to the USS Constellation, an aircraft carrier in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. About 25 of us flew in on a COD a carrier onboard delivery prop plane and landed on the deck.

Before the rear door even opened, we could hear it: the roar of jet engines, the deep horsepower, the rush of sailors moving with purpose, the catapult launching aircraft into the sky. It was like standing inside a concert of American power and discipline.

Then the door dropped open.

We stepped out into a foreign world of noise, motion, teamwork, danger, and pride. I remember a chill running through my body like lightning. My throat tightened. My heart filled. What looked like chaos was not chaos at all. It was organized purpose. Every person had a job. Every movement mattered. It was America in motion.

That same feeling came back to me on the church steps.

As the Navy honored John with quiet precision, that lightning bolt went through me again. This was not routine nor just tradition. This was a band of brothers seeing one of their own off.

It was respect, love and gratitude with a a reminder that the family left behind carries the weight too.

I had seen flags my whole life. I had raised them proudly on our road for years. However, watching that flag folded for John’s family made me feel the weight behind the symbol in a way I will never forget.

That is what I hope America’s 250th brings out in us.