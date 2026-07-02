America’s 250th celebration is bigger than one day

By
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Karl Wadensten

As America approaches 250 years, I find myself asking a simple question: Is this milestone just about the Fourth of July?  I do not think it is. The Fourth of July matters. Fireworks, parades, hot dogs, hamburgers, flags, music and the family gatherings are all part of the American rhythm. We have celebrated our independence

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