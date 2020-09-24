Amgen taps Britson to run R.I. operations

WEST GREENWICH – Brian Britson was named vice president of site operations at Amgen Rhode Island, overseeing all operations at the company’s West Greenwich campus, Amgen Inc. told PBN Thursday.

Britson, who succeeds Thomas Seewoester, began in the role in the first week of August, Amgen said. Prior to this role, Britson, who has been with Amgen since 1999, served as plant manager, biologics manufacturing, Amgen Singapore.

Thomas transitioned to vice president, external supply chain, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where the company is headquartered, Amgen said.