Amica raises $39,242 for ALS Rhode Island through annual CEO Challenge

PROVIDENCE – Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised $39,242 through its annual CEO Challenge benefiting ALS United Rhode Island, dedicating this year’s fundraiser to longtime employee Rachel Jones, who died from ALS in February.

The event, which was held on July 21 at Amica’s Providence headquarters, featured Chairman, CEO and President Edmund “Ted” Shallcross III participating in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Jones’ husband, Ron Jones, poured the bucket of water over Shallcross, repeating a moment from the prior year’s event when Rachel Jones took part in the challenge herself.

Jones spent 27 years with Amica and became an advocate for ALS awareness and research following her diagnosis. The company dedicated this year’s challenge in her memory.

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“While we come together again, we do so with deep gratitude for Rachel’s impact and a shared commitment to carrying forward a cause she cared about so deeply,” Shallcross said.

Adam Biello, senior information technology talent specialist at Amica, said Jones’ work extended beyond the company through her advocacy and fundraising efforts in the ALS community.

The annual fundraiser supports ALS United Rhode Island’s efforts to provide resources for individuals and families affected by the disease.

Amica said its CEO Challenge fundraising has surpassed $225,000 over the past six years.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.