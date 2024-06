Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced shortly.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Anduril Industries Inc., a defense technology manufacturer that is building a new production facility in Quonset Business Park, has secured an $18.6 million contract with the U.S. Navy. California-based Anduril plans to build its Dive-LD family of autonomous underwater vehicles at the new Rhode Island facility. Work will include the Naval contract

through the Defense Innovation Unit’s Large Displacement Unmanned Underwater Vehicles prototyping effort, following a “swim-off” competition late last year.

“Over the last six months, the U.S. Navy, in partnership with DIU and Congress, has driven an aggressive program timeline to put vendors on contract, acquire capabilities and rapidly demonstrate those capabilities with warfighters,” said Nick Stoner, director at Anduril Industries. “This contract is a fantastic example of how the U.S. Navy can incentivize industry to make capital investments and produce the kinds of undersea asymmetric advantages our fleet commanders need, on the timelines they need them.”

The new 100,000-150,000 square-foot production facility at Quonset will enable Anduril to immediately increase production capacity of its AUVs to more than 200 hulls per year.

On June 10, R.I. Commerce’s board of directors approved incentive agreements for Anduril that include $5.4 million in total tax credits within the Rebuild Rhode Island and Qualified Jobs Incentive tax credit programs over the next 12 years, R.I. Commerce spokesperson Matthew Touchette confirmed Tuesday to Providence Business News.

Anduril through the qualified jobs tax credit program will create 133 new full-time jobs over the next five years to work at the new facility, which is expected to be in operation by September 2025, Touchette said.

R.I. Commerce says Anduril helps transform U.S. and allied militaries with advanced technology, combining modern software expertise with a rapid and differentiated approach to hardware development and manufacturing. The company primarily serves federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.