ANIMAL MAGNETISM: RWP Zoo left scrambling for money to boost attendance, economic impact

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SOON ON  THE MOVE:  A pair of elephants lumber around their 2-acre habitat at Roger Williams Park Zoo. All three elephants that live at the zoo will be leaving next year because of increasing health issues as they age. PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
SOON ON  THE MOVE:  A pair of elephants lumber around their 2-acre habitat at Roger Williams Park Zoo. All three elephants that live at the zoo will be leaving next year because of increasing health issues as they age. PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO

It’s safe to say that nearly all of the hundreds of thousands of people who visit Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo each year make a stop at the African elephant exhibit. A trio of pachyderms – Alice, Kate and Ginny – have been a big draw in the zoo’s dusty 2-acre Upper Savanna area since

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