Annenberg: Providence teacher resignations problematic

By
-
THE ANNENBERG INSTITUTE at Brown University on Tuesday released a new report noting that teacher resignations and retention within the Providence Public School District remain an issue.

PROVIDENCE – In its latest look at teacher staffing in the Providence Public School District released Tuesday, the Annenberg Institute at Brown University says it finds cause “for optimism” in how teachers are being retained in the state’s largest school district and an equal cause “for concern.” Annenberg’s 10-page report, titled “Staffing Schools in Providence:

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display