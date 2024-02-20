Annenberg: Providence teacher resignations problematic

PROVIDENCE – In its latest look at teacher staffing in the Providence Public School District released Tuesday, the Annenberg Institute at Brown University says it finds cause “for optimism” in how teachers are being retained in the state’s largest school district and an equal cause “for concern.”
Annenberg’s 10-page report, titled “Staffing Schools in Providence: Tracking Key Metrics,” researchers John Papay, Kate Donohue, Nate Schwartz and Bila Djamaoeddin reviewed data on applications, hiring and retention as part of the institute’s annual snapshot of teacher staffing in PPSD – currently under control of the R.I. Department of Education. Overall, the report notes that diversity within the district is increasing, however teacher resignations continue to rise.
According to the report, 172 teachers resigned from PPSD this school year, 26 more than last academic year and more than double than the 2019-20 academic year, where 81 teachers stepped away from the district at that time. Additionally, teacher retention in PPSD, while still higher than most other urban districts across the U.S. according to the report, continues to decline. That rate has dropped from 94% in 2019-20 to 87% this year.
Late resignations are also becoming commonplace. The report notes that this year, 62 teachers resigned from PPSD after July 1 “when schools were actively counting on them returning.” That also compounds with the issue of the district having 111 teacher vacancies to start the year – the third straight year where PPSD had more than 100 teacher vacancies to being a school year – the report states.
“While these late resignations are a particular cause for concern and efforts to improve the professional environment in schools could support more teachers in staying, the district may not have much control over the timing of these resignations,” the report says.
The report also notes that teachers who are novice or early in their careers are more likely to leave PPSD than stay. Last year, per the report, close to one-third of teachers with two to four years of experience left Providence schools. The report says PPSD should “strengthen retention efforts” for these groups of teachers, particularly new hires.
PPSD’s marketing strategies attracting teacher candidates need improvement as well, the report states. The district’s marketing campaign generated more than 2,000 leads to potential hires, but just 6% – or roughly 120 – of those leads applied to positions in the district, according to the report.
On the other hand, according to the report, new hires who have worked in the district are more diverse and have higher retention rates. The report says 70% of teacher assistants have become teachers identify as teachers of color. And, over the past five years, new hires who had been per-diem substitutes or teacher assistants had higher rates of retention in the district [83%] than other new hires [78%], the report says.
Annenberg’s report also says PPSD has taken steps to solidify its teacher growth pathway by launching a proposal request for a “Grow Your Own Teacher Apprenticeship Program.” This program, the report says, hopes to offer employees opportunities to complete no-cost, district sponsored program in a high-needs certification area while they remain employed full time within the district.
“The district [and the state as a whole] needs to continue to invest in ensuring that classrooms are staffed with educators who can support the learning and development of all students,” Annenberg said in a statement. “This means using scarce resources to recruit and retain a highly effective and increasingly diverse workforce and creating the conditions in schools that allow all teachers to succeed.”
It is currently unclear how PPSD and RIDE plan to respond to Annenberg’s report. Officials from RIDE, PPSD and the governor’s office did not immediately respond Tuesday for a request for comment.
