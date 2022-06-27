Annual galas held by Butler and Women & Infants raise total of $500K

PROVIDENCE – Two of Care New England Health System’s hospitals raised a combined total of more than $500,000 in recent annual galas.

Women & Infants Hospital’s “A Celebration of Mother & Nature” brought in $385,000 on June 11.

Money from the event, held at the WaterFire Arts Center, will support the hospital’s Campaign to Deliver Our Future and its new labor and delivery center.

“A Masterpiece of Hope,” held May 24 at the R.I. Convention Center, raised $130,000 in support of research at Butler Hospital’s Memory and Aging program.

Each event drew hundreds of attendees.

At Butler’s gala, Arthur Robbins, president of Robbins Properties, was presented with the Charles Reppucci Butler Hospital Service Award. Dr. Maria C. Carrillo, chief science officer for the Alzheimer’s Association global research program, received the Lila M. Sapinsley Community Service Award.

“Both Arthur and Dr. Carrillo are most deserving of this special recognition,” said Mary E. Murran, Butler’s president and chief operating officer. “They are true community champions who have tirelessly demonstrated their passion for the field of behavioral health.”

During the Women & Infants event, longtime volunteer Anne Szostak received the Cynthia B. Patterson Lifetime Service Award for her more than two decades of work at the hospital. Szostak, a current member of the hospital’s quality committee, began serving as a volunteer in 1999 and went on to chair the hospital’s board of trustees and the Onward Campaign to build the Carter Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.