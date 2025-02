Annual Meeting Street Telethon raises $657K

PROVIDENCE – Meeting Street’s largest annual fundraiser brought in significant money over the weekend to further support the education nonprofit’s operations. The 49th annual Meeting Street Telethon on Feb. 1, co-sponsored by WPRI-TV CBS 12, raised $657,500 during the three-hour televised event. The amount exceeded last year’s fundraising total of $632,126. This was the third straight year that the telethon has raised more than $600,000 for Meeting Street, still increasing since the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 telethon raised $625,600 and the last time the telethon raised more than $1 million was back in 2020. The additional funding also comes a couple of months after Meeting Street officially opened its new $17 million Mondor Early Childhood Building at the Eddy Street campus. James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette