Appeals court judge nixes Trump attempt to block wind-energy development

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THE U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit has dismissed President Donald Trump’s appeal of a federal judge’s decision that blocked his halting of approvals, permits and loans for all wind energy projects. /ASSOCIATED PRESS /MICHAEL DWYER

PROVIDENCE – Attorneys general from 17 states, including R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, scored another legal victory over the Trump administration. The United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit has dismissed President Donald Trump’s appeal of a federal judge’s decision that blocked his executive order that paused approvals, permits and loans for all wind-energy

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