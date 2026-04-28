Application period opens for state’s $15M Housing 2030 Site Acquisition Program

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DAVID CICILLINE, Rhode Island Foundation CEO and president, spoke at the announcement of the state's $15 million site acquisition program. From left, Melina Lodge, Housing Network Rhode Island's executive director, Gov. Dan McKee and Housing Secretary Deborah Goddard. /COURTESY OF RHODE ISLAND FOUNDATION

WARWICK – Applications are now being accepted for the state’s new Housing 2030 Site Acquisition Program, a $15 million initiative aimed at helping nonprofit developers compete in the real estate market, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard on Tuesday. The program is funded in part through Rhode Island’s $120

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