Aquidneck Club cottage in Portsmouth sells for $2.75M

PORTSMOUTH – A 2,700-square-foot cottage that’s part of the private Aquidneck Club recently sold for $2.75 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The sale of the 33 Carnegie Abbey Lane property, which contains three bedrooms and five bathrooms, was the second-highest residential sale in Portsmouth so far this year, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home sold for $1.7 million in June 2023, according to property records.

The residential property, which is considered a condo as part of the Aquidneck Club, does not come with any land of its own, according to property records.

Located on the banks of the Narragansett Bay, the Aquidneck Club includes an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, a fitness center, a 41-slip marina, an equestrian center, indoor dining venues and outdoor dining venues.

The two-story home, with a clapboard exterior, features tall ceilings and hardwood floors, according to Residential Properties.

The home’s kitchen features a large center island, the real estate firm said.

Slider doors on the first floor lead out to a fenced-in yard on a 0.33-acre lot, with a 300-square-foot gunite swimming pool and a 500-square-foot bluestone patio, which connects to a sun porch, according to Residential Properties.

The second floor features a combined office and sitting room with French doors that open out to a 200-square-foot balcony with views of the water, the real estate firm said.

The home’s second-floor primary suite features a spa bath, along with a walk-in closet and a wet bar, the firm said.

The property also comes with a detached two-car garage.

The home was most recently valued by Portsmouth assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.37 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jami Krause represented the buyer in this off-market sale. The seller was represented by Michelle Aumann and Stacie Mills, of Vanderbilt International Properties.

A copy of the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, was not immediately available through the Portsmouth Town Clerk Recorded Land Records website. Until the recent sale, the property was owned since June 2023 by Summer Newport LLC, which is managed by Steven Schwartz, of Atlanta.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.