Arcane Mead & Winery brings niche beverage back to R.I.

PROVIDENCE – When Jamie Burnet first began brewing mead and beer about 15 years ago, the former, more obscure beverage took a back seat. But as Burnet and his husband, Jake Tobak, looked into opening their own taproom, they saw more appeal in brewing and marketing the niche beverage, feeling that mead left ample room for innovation.Burnet and Tobak have since brought this vision to reality with the launch of Arcane Mead & Winery, located at 11 Aleppo St. No. 7 in the Olneyville section of the city. The business celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 15 following a soft launch in July. Mead, brewed from a basis of fermented honey and water, has existed for thousands of years and once generated widespread popularity. But after the middle ages, the beverage'ss prevalence began to decline. Burnet, Arcane's primary brewer, wasn't sure what to expect when he first began dabbling in mead, having approached the drink at a friend's encouragement.By no coincidence, Arcane isn't Rhode Island's first meadery – that designation goes to Greenwich Cove Meadery in Coventry, as far as Burnet is aware, which closed about five years ago – but it is the state's only meadery. Another meadery just over the Massachusetts border, Crave Mead in Blackstone, also shuttered at the end of 2022. However, Burnet believes the beverage will find its audience in the Ocean State. The honey base of mead pairs well with even more ingredients than beer, Burnet said. He also suspects the beverage will hold crossover appeal for people who enjoy another popular drink, craft cider, which Burnet says can bear similarities to a very light mead."I do think that people really like this kind of stuff," Burnet said. "They just need to find some. So I’m hoping we can do that for Rhode Island." Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.