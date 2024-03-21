Arches Medical acquires 11 R.I. primary care practices from VillageMD

PROVIDENCE – Eleven Rhode Island primary care practices in Rhode Island owned by VillageMD have been acquired by Boston-based Arches Medical Partners for an undisclosed amount. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Representatives for Arches Medical Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment. VillageMD is a primary care chain backed by pharmacy giant Walgreens and has been shedding locations in recent months. Last fall, Walgreens said it would close 60 VillageMD locations in underperforming markets nationwide as it sought to make its U.S. health care unit profitable. With the acquisition, Arches Medical Partners will now employ 50 primary care physicians and will operate eight offices and three urgent care centers in Rhode Island. “We all know how broken the system is. Arches Medical is looking for PCPs who want better options for themselves and for their patients,” said Dr. Chris Kryder CEO of Arches. “We are excited about establishing [a] new solution for our patients and creating this nucleus of primary care in Rhode Island. We expect to grow organically and quickly.” Kryder, along with Todd Stockard, Dr. Manoj Mathew and Carlos Rivera, formed Arches Medical Partners in 2023. Its corporate headquarters is in Cambridge, Mass.