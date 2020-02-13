Arden Building Companies Announces Organizational Changes – February 1, 2020

Pawtucket, RI — Arden Building Companies is pleased to announce several organizational changes within the Arden Building Company family effective February 1, 2020.

John Puniello will become the President of Arden Engineering Constructors, replacing Robert Bolton, who will remain as President of Arden Building Companies. John has accepted the position of President after actively serving as Vice President of Arden Engineering Constructors.

Ken Demers will become the Chief Operating Officer of Arden Building Companies. Ken has accepted this position after having a major role as Senior Vice President of Arden Engineering Constructors.

Norman Brothers has accepted the role of President of Unique Metal Works, a sheet metal fabrication and design firm, also a member of the Arden Building Companies’ family.

- Advertisement -

Arden Building Companies is a $170 million mechanical construction, engineering, HVAC service, plumbing, fire protection and electrical firm. The company provides a full range of design, construction and maintenance services for complex building systems, serving numerous blue- chip clients in pharmaceutical, healthcare, higher education, commercial and heavy industrial markets throughout RI, CT and MA.

Arden Building Companies’ members include Arden Engineering Constructors, Corporate Mechanical of New England, and Earthwise Energy Technologies, M.J. Daly, and Unique Metal Works.