Arden Engineering Constructors Named 2025 Mechanical Contractor of the Year

Pawtucket, Rhode Island — Arden Engineering Constructors, a leader in integrated mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection (MEP/FP) solutions, has been honored as PM Magazine’s 2025 Mechanical Contractor of the Year, recognizing the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, safety, and operational excellence.

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Arden has grown into one of New England’s largest and most respected contractors, offering turnkey design-build services, advanced fabrication capabilities, and comprehensive facilities maintenance. With over 75,000 square feet of fabrication space and cutting-edge tools like robotic spool welders and CNC pipe cutting systems, Arden continues to redefine industry standards for speed, precision, and quality.

“At Arden, our success is measured not just in the projects we complete, but in the trust we build,” said Robert M. Bolton, CEO of Arden Building Companies. “Remaining family-owned allows us to prioritize people — our employees, our clients, and our communities—while staying true to our core values of safety, innovation, and excellence.”

A key driver of Arden’s success is its “Care First” safety culture, which goes beyond compliance to shape a workplace where people feel respected, supported, and motivated to perform at their best. By fostering trust and accountability across its team of over 230 union tradespeople and 65 office professionals, this culture strengthens collaboration and directly contributes to Arden’s reputation for operational excellence on complex, high-spec projects.

Recent work on the Holyoke Soldiers Home project exemplifies Arden’s capabilities. In partnership with sister company MJ Daly, Arden delivered specialized fire protection and healthcare-grade plumbing systems tailored to the needs of a sensitive healthcare environment — on time and with precision. This collaboration exemplifies Arden’s ability to leverage shared resources and technical depth across its family of companies to deliver seamless, high-value solutions.

Arden’s commitment to excellence extends beyond construction. Its Heavy Metal Summer Experience sponsorship reflects a dedication to workforce development, giving students hands-on exposure to the mechanical trades and helping build the next generation of industry leaders.

As Arden continues to expand its geographic reach and technical capabilities, its legacy remains rooted in integrity, care, and a relentless pursuit of quality.

To learn more about Arden’s journey, values, and the innovations that earned this recognition, readers are encouraged to explore the full PM Magazine feature on Arden Engineering Constructors as the 2025 Mechanical Contractor of the Year.

About Arden Engineering Constructors

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Arden Engineering Constructors is a leading provider of integrated mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection (MEP/FP) services across New England. As part of Arden Building Companies, Arden delivers turnkey design-build solutions, advanced fabrication capabilities, and comprehensive facilities maintenance for clients in healthcare, education, life sciences, commercial, and industrial sectors. With a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and a people-first culture, Arden continues to set the standard for high-performance contracting.

About Arden Building Companies

As the holding company for Arden Engineering Constructors, Corporate Mechanical of New England, Earthwise Energy Technologies, MJ Daly, and Unique Metal Works, Arden Building Companies is a leading sole-source provider of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing building systems throughout New England. Offering the full slate of services– from engineering and building automation controls to sheet metal fabrication, our clients entrust us to deliver complex projects with integrity and an adherence to cost and schedule control. With four locations throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, Arden Building Companies employs over 450 office and union craft personnel. For more information, visit www.ardenbuildingcompanies.com