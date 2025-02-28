Are nurse practitioners taking on too much responsibility in Rhode Island’s health care system?

By
-
ERICA OGNI, right, an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner, gives a checkup to patient Lexi Palumbo at South County Health in East Greenwich. As the number of local doctors declines, nurse practitioners are increasingly seeing more patients. PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

Over a five-year period the number of nurse practitioners in Rhode Island grew by 34%, to 1,475 in 2024.

That growth comes as doctors willing to take on new patients have become increasingly hard to find in the Ocean State.

The state is taking steps to boost primary care training for nurse practitioners to meet the growing need. An estimated 300,000 residents don’t have access to primary care providers.

Not everyone likes the idea of expanded use of nurse practitioners, who can provide routine exams and medical treatment. The American Medical Association has raised concerns about them taking on the responsibilities of doctors, who have a much higher level of medical training.

