Are private college tuition increases in Rhode Island justified in being among the highest in the country?

Tuition increases at Rhode Island-based colleges over the last decade are among the highest in the country, according to a report from GOBankingRates.

The online news outlet analyzed each state to find how much the cost of college tuition has increased in every state between the 2013-14 and 2021-22 academic years.

Based on average tuition increases at private colleges by dollar amount, Rhode Island is the third highest in the U.S. behind Iowa and Oregon. Massachusetts has the fourth-highest average dollar amount increase in tuition rates for private colleges, per GOBankingRates’ data.

The average cost for a four-year private college in Rhode Island rose from $46,704 in 2013-14 to $64,274 in 2021-22, a 27.1% increase. That’s the 12th-highest percentage increase over eight years in the U.S. and the highest of the six New England states.

