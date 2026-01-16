Are Rhode Island leaders doing enough to quell rising tensions at the state prison, which a union president said is ‘out of control’?

Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers President Richard Ferruccio said recently that the state prison in Cranston ‘is out of control.’

A staff shortage of more than 100 correctional officers has contributed to escalating violence, gang activity and drug activity, he says. He added that Department of Corrections Director Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. and Gov. Daniel J. McKee have failed to address union concerns.

Neither Salisbury Jr. nor Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office immediately responded to PBN requests for comment.

Mr. Ferruccio says Gov. McKee promised him more than a year ago he would work to ease the tensions between the union and department leadership but has yet to follow through.

“We are getting frustrated,” said the union president.