Are tax and fee hikes in Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s proposed fiscal 2026 budget justified?

Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s proposed $624.2 million budget for fiscal 2026 includes a host of tax and fee hikes to help cover a projected $25 million shortfall.

The proposal raises fees and cuts the frequency of services such as trash removal, while cutting summer programs and eliminating city support for festivals and events.

It also includes an overall tax revenue increase of 7.5% that will need General Assembly approval to exceed the normal maximum allowable hike of 4%.

Tax rates for homeowners and commercial property will go down but average residential property owners will still pay more due to rising valuations. Commercial property owners should see a slight drop in annual tax bills.

The budget requires approval by the City Council and must be signed by July 1.