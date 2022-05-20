Two key General Assembly committees on May 18 quickly approved legislation to legalize the sale and recreational use of marijuana by adults in Rhode Island.

The legislation is a compromise agreed to by House and Senate Democratic leaders and supported by Gov. Daniel J. McKee. It would allow retail sales would begin by Dec. 1 at nine shops already allowed to sell medical marijuana.

The rest of the 33 total marijuana retails shops allowed would be determined by a three-member Cannabis Control Commission appointed by the governor.

The bill would also automatically expunge criminal records for civil or criminal marijuana possession charges.

- Advertisement -

Legalization could generate tens of millions of dollars of new annual revenue for the state.

Are you satisfied with compromise legislation legalizing recreational marijuana use in Rhode Island that appears set to become law? Yes, it will generate significant new tax revenue Yes, because it will erase prior convictions for marijuana possession No, more supply will lead to increased use by minors No, because it will erase prior convictions for marijuana possession I’m not sure Results Vote