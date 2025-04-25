Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the planned closure of Anchor Medical Associates?

On April 4, primary care physician group Anchor Medical Associates announced it was closing its three locations in Lincoln, Providence and Warwick by June 30.

The closure, tied to rising costs and a shortage of primary care doctors in the state, will leave 25,000 Rhode Islanders to find new primary care providers.

The R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the R.I. Department of Health are working to find organizations that can take on patients and providers.

Before the Anchor announcement, there were already an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 Rhode Islanders without a primary care provider.

- Advertisement -

Health care leaders across the state have called on lawmakers to help ease the financial pressure on providers by increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates.