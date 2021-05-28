Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the tens of thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims filed in Rhode Island since the pandemic started?

During the height of the pandemic, the state was getting 1,000 fraudulent unemployment claims a day. The Rhode Island State Police recently told PBN that number has declined, to a still daunting 400 daily.

State police estimate at least 96,000 residents have had fraudulent unemployment claims filed in their names since COVID-19 hit last spring.

The state so far has reclaimed $3.5 million that was paid out in fraudulent claims. That’s 7.5% of the $47.1 million paid on fake unemployment claims in the last 15 months.

Rhode Island, unlike many other states, has managed to avoid borrowing for its unemployment insurance trust fund. That’s because federal funding has covered most of the fraudulent payments.

- Advertisement -

And the state continues to upgrade its technology to catch fraudsters.