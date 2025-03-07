Are you satisfied with the state’s slow rollout of regulations governing expansion of the adult-use recreational cannabis industry?

The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission in January released long-awaited draft rules and regulations governing expansion of the state’s adult-use cannabis industry.
The draft rules follow a 2022 state law allowing for retail sales of marijuana at seven medical dispensaries and promised an eventual expansion through the issuance of 24 additional retail licenses.
There is a statutorily mandated 180-day deadline after the close of a 30-day public comment period for the draft regulations to be finalized.
Commission Administrator Michelle A. Reddish on March 6 said she is not expecting major changes to the current draft rules but there could be “minor tweaks.”
She did not say how close the commission is to finalizing the new rules but added, “We have no intention of taking 180 days to get through this process.”