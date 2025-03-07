Are you satisfied with the state’s slow rollout of regulations governing expansion of the adult-use recreational cannabis industry?

The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission in January released long-awaited draft rules and regulations governing expansion of the state’s adult-use cannabis industry.

The draft rules follow a 2022 state law allowing for retail sales of marijuana at seven medical dispensaries and promised an eventual expansion through the issuance of 24 additional retail licenses.

There is a statutorily mandated 180-day deadline after the close of a 30-day public comment period for the draft regulations to be finalized.

Commission Administrator Michelle A. Reddish on March 6 said she is not expecting major changes to the current draft rules but there could be “minor tweaks.”

- Advertisement -

She did not say how close the commission is to finalizing the new rules but added, “We have no intention of taking 180 days to get through this process.”