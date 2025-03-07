Are you satisfied with the state’s slow rollout of regulations governing expansion of the adult-use recreational cannabis industry?

By
-
R.I. CANNABIS Control Commission Administrator Michelle A. Reddish on March 6 said at PBN’s 2025 Business of Cannabis Summit that she is not expecting major changes to draft rules governing expansion of adult-use recreational marijuana sales that were unveiled in January. PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission in January released long-awaited draft rules and regulations governing expansion of the state’s adult-use cannabis industry.

The draft rules follow a 2022 state law allowing for retail sales of marijuana at seven medical dispensaries and promised an eventual expansion through the issuance of 24 additional retail licenses.

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

There is a statutorily mandated 180-day deadline after the close of a 30-day public comment period for the draft regulations to be finalized.

Commission Administrator Michelle A. Reddish on March 6 said she is not expecting major changes to the current draft rules but there could be “minor tweaks.”

- Advertisement -

She did not say how close the commission is to finalizing the new rules but added, “We have no intention of taking 180 days to get through this process.”

Are you satisfied with the state’s slow rollout of regulations governing expansion of the adult-use recreational cannabis industry?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display