Army-Navy expected to be a solid economic score for R.I.

DIGITAL SIGNAGE on the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence marks the upcoming Army-Navy football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Early projections are that the state could have an direct spend economic impact of about $3.1 million with visitors coming into the state for the game. / PBN PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE
PROVIDENCE – With the Army-Navy football game set to kick off in about 48 hours at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Rhode Island is expecting quite an economic touchdown this weekend. Plus, there’s optimism that with the success of being a host for Army-Navy, Rhode Island feels it can accommodate visitors from around the world…


