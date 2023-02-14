Arpin International Group acquires U.S.-Canada border moving company

WEST WARWICK – Arpin International Group announced Tuesday it has acquired Stephens Moving Services, a Florida-based company that specializes in United States-Canada cross-border moves for private residential customers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Arpin representative Karen Bannon said Stephens Moving Services owner and lone employee Tom Stephens is retiring. Stephens previously served as Arpin’s vice president and agent from 1992 to August of 2013 before launching Stephens Moving Services in Cape Coral, Fla.

“After more than 45 years servicing United States-Canada cross-border relocations, I cannot think of a better partnership for our clients and customers than Arpin International Group,” Stephens said in a statement. “My long-standing relationship with the Arpins – as a former vice president and agent before launching Stephens Moving Services – assures me that Arpin International Group is unmatched in talent and resources with a proven track record in the international moving market.”

The deal expands Arpin’s reach in North America and brings the Rhode Island-based household goods transportation and international forwarding company back to its Canadian roots. Arpin originated in Drummondville, Quebec, before moving to Rhode Island in 1900.

In 1992, Arpin began to offer its customers one of the best, most thorough United States-Canada cross-border services, as well as within the Canadian provinces.

“Arpin is excited about its continued expansion into Canada. … The acquisition of Stephens Moving Services enables Arpin to provide its world-class moving services and bonded warehouses to major Canadian markets – especially in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec,” said Peter Arpin, president of Arpin International Group. “Arpin’s long-term growth strategy includes maintaining a diversified portfolio. This acquisition allows us to establish a stronger foothold in the highly competitive cross-border private residential market.”