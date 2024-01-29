As nearly 700 businesses apply for SBA assistance, E.P center gets extension

EAST PROVIDENCE –
Nearly 700 small businesses have applied for federal loans following the closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge as of late last week, prompting the U.S. Small Business Administration to extend its in-person assistance center in East Providence.
The center, which launched Dec. 19 at the Weaver Memorial Library, will continue to assist businesses impacted by the emergency bridge closure in applying for low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans, though going forward, it will provide these services from East Providence City Hall.
The temporary assistance center was originally intended to close earlier this month, but received significant interest from local businesses, East Providence and SBA officials said. As of last Thursday, 667 businesses applied for loans, according to an SBA announcement.
Though a temporary split allowing two lanes of westbound travel through what is typically the eastbound side of the Washington Bridge has relieved some congestion, commuters continue to report significant delays traveling into the city. Meanwhile, R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti and Gov. Daniel J. McKee say that a timeline for fixing –
or, if needed, replacing the bridge –
remains uncertain.
The already heated response to the bridge closure drew initial controversy over the weekend, with the U.S. Department of Justice now investigating the closure.
The SBA program offers low-interest loans of up to $2 million to businesses in areas most affected by the bridge closure, which come with a 4% general interest rate and a 3.25% rate for nonprofits.
In Rhode Island, small businesses in Providence, Kent and Bristol counties are eligible for loans. Small businesses in Bristol, Norfolk and Worcester counties in Massachusetts and Windham County in Connecticut can also apply.
Businesses can apply through an SBA online portal
, or in-person at East Providence City Hall. Though the SBA did not specify how long the assistance center will remain in East Providence, the agency will continue to accept loan applications through Sept. 16, 2024.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.