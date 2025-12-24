Aspen Aerogels lists Georgia site for sale

EAST PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels Inc. has listed its manufacturing facility in Statesboro, Ga., following the abandonment of plans to build a second plant there.

The facility is located on 90 acres at the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park, formerly known as Southern Gateway Commerce.

A listing on LoopNet by exclusive broker Savills has a $35.2 million price and says the site includes access to major transportation corridors and future development plans of nearly 500,000 square feet.

Aspen previously secured a loan commitment of up to $671 million from the U.S. Department of Energy for the Statesboro site, intended for manufacturing its PyroThin aerogel blankets, designed to prevent lithium-ion battery fires in electric vehicles. However, construction on its planned facility was halted in February.

- Advertisement -

During a conference call discussing fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 12, Chief Financial Officer Ricardo C. Rodriguez said the company will focus on increasing aerogel production capacity in East Providence and explore opportunities in data centers and the European automotive markets, shifting away from domestic electric-vehicle production.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.