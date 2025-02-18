Aspen Aerogels plans to boost E.P. plant production

By
-
ASPEN AEROGELS Inc. has scrapped its plans to build a new manufacturing plant in Georgia and "will invest to maximize capacity at its East Providence manufacturing facility and utilize a flexible supply strategy.“ 

EAST PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels Inc. has scrapped plans to build a second manufacturing plant in Statesboro, Ga., and “will invest to maximize capacity” at its local manufacturing facility, the company said in its fourth quarter earnings filed on Feb. 12. The company plans to increase its aerogel production capacity at its facility in East Providence,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR